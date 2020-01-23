The Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds concert band’s third concert of the season will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the High School Performing Arts Center.
Led by Director Kimberly Lehmann, the band will perform a variety of musical selections including a big-band medley called “Crooner’s Serenade”; another medley “A Gershwin Tribute to Love”; John Williams’ “Princess Leia’s Theme” from Star Wars; selections from “My Fair Lady”; “A Tribute to Billy Joel” and many more.
As a special feature, the band’s lead trumpeter Dante Marinelli will step into the spotlight to perform “Two Irish Folk Melodies.” These familiar pieces will be reminiscent of the typical Irish village wind bands of a by-gone era.
Admission is $10 for adults. Children are admitted free. Tickets are available at the box office prior to the concert or in advance at Sound Bank Electronics, 1931 McCulloch Blvd. For more information call 928-680-6927 or visit the band’s website at www.lhswinds.com.
