Identical triplets Nika, Natalie and Nicole Taylor, who together make upt he band Taylor Red, will perform Monday, March 7, at the Performing Arts Center at Lake Havasu High School.
The singer-songwriter-musicians have performed over 1,000 live shows across America and in Europe, and they’ve opened for artists such as Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels and Diamodn Rio. They were featured in a national ad campaign for Sonic Drive-In in 2020.
The band says its music is influenced by Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and The Eagles, among others.
The concert is presented by the Lake Havasu Concert Association, a nonprofit with a mission to cultivate an interest in fine music in Lake HAvasu City. The March 7 concert is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, and season tickets are $90. For information, call 928-706-0779, or visit the Lake Havasu Concert Association’s website at lhcca.com.
