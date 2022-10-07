BULLHEAD CITY — Audiences will have a chance to experience some seasonal spookiness — with ample laughs — with the Ghost Light Children’s Theater’s production of “The Canterville Ghost” this October. Based on the Oscar Wilde classic, the play by Claudia Haas follows a rambunctious self-made American family after they buy a haunted castle in England.
The castle’s ghost, determined to scare the Americans out of his house, soon meets his match when the American family’s children begin terrorizing him.
Although the play was written in 2008, it contains all of the witticisms and humor Oscar Wilde was best known for in his time — one thing the cast and crew all agree on is that the show is insanely funny.
“It’s been really fun playing (the ghost),” said Hayden Proctor, who plays the deceased Lord Canterville. “Even though there’s a ghost in it, it’s not scary at all. Even the characters who are serious get their moments to laugh. Everyone who’s doing it is awesome and it’s really going to turn out great.”
Proctor is by this point a seasoned veteran of Ghost Light, having been in all of the theater company’s non-summer performances.
But despite the focus on comedy, there is a heartwarming core to the story as one of the Otis girls, Virginia, helps Lord Canterville move on from his haunted abode.
Co-star Lilly Morrison plays the endearing and compassionate Virginia, and she enjoys the odd friendship the ghost and her character form over the course of the play.
“The Canterville Ghost” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, with two more performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Suddenlink Community Center, 2380 Suddenlink Way. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for children grades K-12.
