Laughlin — Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center will host The Country Comeback Tour, featuring award-winning country band Shenandoah and artists Billy Dean and Wade Hayes, on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Shenandoah, fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals, are celebrated for delivering hits such as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me.”
Billy Dean has performed and toured with some of the industry’s biggest country music stars. His music includes hits such as “Billy the Kid,” “We Just Disagree” and ACM Song of the Year, “Somewhere in My Broken Heart.”
Wade Hayes was in his early 20s when he began churning out enduring hits, including “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing with You” and “On a Good Night.” Inspired by surviving cancer twice, his recent work, “Go Live Your Life,” is an upbeat anthem about making the most of every day and reveling in the things that bring you happiness.
Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
