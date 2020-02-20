Gunnar and Matthew Nelson, formerly of the 1980s act Nelson, will perform the hits of their father, Ricky Nelson, in shows scheduled through Feb. 23 at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort. Shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 to $32. For information, go to visitlaughlin.com.
