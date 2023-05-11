LAUGHLIN — The Temptations, will give a soulful performance at Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort.
The Temptations, Named the “No. 1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time” and one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists” by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, will perform Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Edge Pavilion located at Edgewater Casino Resort.
The Temptations have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 Hit singles, including “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” which became No. 1 pop singles.
Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
