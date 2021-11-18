LAUGHLIN —Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center will host a trio of concerts in early 2022, extending its schedule to include performances by The Temptations, Grand Funk Railroad and Marie Osmond.
The Temptations, who are celebrating their 60th anniversary, will bring their signature blend of harmonies and choreography to the stage on Sunday, Jan. 16; Grand Funk Railroad will showcase its arena rock stylings on Saturday, Jan. 29; while entertainment icon Marie Osmond will perform a show on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 a.m. today. Tickets for the E Center can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming performances in Laughlin include:
• Darci Lynne on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the E Center.
• Sammy Hagar and The Circle, REO Speedwagon and Sir, Please on Saturday, May 7 at the Laughlin Event Center.
• Pitbull on Saturday, May 28, at the Laughlin Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.