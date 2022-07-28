LAUGHLIN — Veteran rockers Three Dog Night will bring their catalog of hits including “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White” to the stage at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center with a performance on Saturday, Nov. 5.
In the years from 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets. Three Dog Night had 21 Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975, with “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White” reaching No. 1 in the U.S. The Grammy nominated band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including the three No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, seven million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.