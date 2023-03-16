Enhancing Saturday’s festival on the beach are three Lake Havasu City bands that have entertained crowds throughout the valley. From rock and roll to rhythm and blues, each band will bring their own style to the weekend gathering.
The 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach will start off with One Eyed Romeo, who is set to perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The father-son duo of Dave Traub and Eric Traub invite listeners to go down memory lane with their selection of classic songs ranging from oldies to pop and country. Eric Traub, who is the son of the group, lends his voice as one of the lead singers while being the band’s bass player.
Dave Traub also sings lead and plays the guitar, while third member Tomas Abaroa is a lead vocalist and the band’s drummer.
One Eyed Romeo has been together since 2011, but has played with the present line-up since 2018, Eric Traub says.
“The residents and visitors of Lake Havasu have continued to support live music, which brings the experience full circle to enjoy the music together,” Eric Traub said. “We hope to create a positive, fun atmosphere for those participating in the event to make the experience memorable for all involved!”
From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., The 64s, who created their band in 2020, is composed of four members. Lead vocalist Brittney Manson is supported by Jeremy Arnold on back-up vocals and guitar. Billy Pippin plays as the band’s drummer while Luke Portugal plays the bass.
As Arnold describes, his band’s style is best inspired by 90s rock. The 64s incorporate other genres, such as classic pop, popular alternative songs and r&b tunes.
“We are very honored to be a part of this event and any events where we can show our love and support for our community,” Arnold said. “We love playing those nostalgic hits that make you feel like, for a moment, you went back in time.”
Closing out the festival is Crosscutt Music, who takes the stage from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The band’s line-up of songs include a variety of genres, such as blues, country and r&b.
Having been together for nearly a decade, the local band is made up of four members. Nic Roberts is the band’s lead vocalist and often plays the rhythm guitar. Lead guitar player Anthony Cunningham also lends his voice as a back-up vocalist.
Performing as the band’s second back-up vocalist is Larry Thomas, who also is the group’s bassist. Jason Jackson lends his skills as the band’s drummer.
In addition to the festival’s beer tasting, these three local bands will entertain attendees throughout the day.
This year’s 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage at the London Bridge Beach. Pre-sale tickets are $30 per person, $65 for VIP presale or $40 at the gate. Designated driver tickets are available for $20. All presale tickets must be purchased by 3 p.m. today.
For more information, contact Kathy Tippett by phone at 928-855-4115 or by email at kathyt@havasuchamber.com.
