Known for his high energy, boot-stomping live shows that have made him one of the most successful touring acts of all time, Tim McGraw will bring his signature stage presence and prolific hits to the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 21. The concert marks McGraw’s first Laughlin performance since he entertained a sold-out crowd in 2019.
A Grammy Award-winning entertainer, author and actor who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, McGraw has dominated the charts with 46 No. 1 singles and 19 No. 1 albums. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992 and has won numerous awards, including three grammy Awards, 19 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. His career achievements include being named BDS Radio’s Most Played Artist of the Decade for all music genres and the Most Played Song of the Decade for all music genres.
His chart achievements include having three singles in the Top 20 of the radio charts on multiple occasions, as well as having two singles spending more than 10 weeks at No. 1. He has brought to life some of the biggest hit singles of all-time, including “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Humble and Kind.”
Outside of music, McGraw has four New York Times bestselling books to his credit and has acted in movies such as “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side,” and recently starred beside Sam Elliott and his wife Faith Hill in the Yellowstone prequel and three-time Emmy nominated “1883.”
Tickets prices start at $90 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
Other upcoming shows in Laughlin include:
• Terry Fator on Saturday, Aug. 19 at The Edge Pavilion;
• WAR on Saturday, Aug. 26 at The Edge Pavilion
• Three Dog Night on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Edge Pavilion;
• Temptations on Saturday, Sept. 9 at The Edge Pavilion;
• Sam Hunt on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Laughlin Event Center;
• REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Rod Stewart on Friday, Nov. 3 at Laughlin Event Center;
• Matt Fraser on Saturday, Nov. 25 at The Edge Pavilion.
