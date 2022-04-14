Country superstar Toby Keith will be joined by singer-songwriter Ian Munsick for a concert over Veterans Day weekend in Laughlin.
Keith is bringing his Country Comes to Town Tour to Laughlin on Saturday, Nov. 12.
In 2021, Keith was bestowed the National Medal of Arts to honor his artistic achievements and contributions to the arts and culture of America. In 2018, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut No. 1 single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” with the re-release of his remastered debut album with the addition of three vault tracks.
Keith has sold more than 40 million albums, more than 10 billion streams, 98 million BMI performances, and has 32 No. 1 hit singles.
Wyoming-born singer-songwriter Ian Musick is an emerging artist known for his cross-genre music contributions, including the rootsy “Horses are Faster,” released in 2017.
Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
