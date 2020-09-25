Ballroom dance instructors Tom and Sharon Cradock will host Tom & Sharon’s Ballroom Dance Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in Laughlin. The party features lots of dance mixer games, snacks and dance music, and an opportunity for both students and veteran dancers to practice. The dances offered by the Craddocks include West Coast swing, fox trot, rumba, cha-cha, salsa, tango, waltz, polka, quick step, mambo, meringue, disco hustle, night club two-step, country western two-step and swing. Admission is $15 per person. For info: VisitLaughlin.com.
