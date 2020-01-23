The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will come to life in a concert tribute planned for Jan. 30 at the Aquatic Center. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. The show is a re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert. In 1962, the group released its first album, featuring the single “Sherry,” which was not only their first charted hit but also their first number-one song. The Four Seasons followed up “Sherry” with several million selling hits, including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” and “Candy Girl” and several others. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 602-717-8068 or email conradmon@hotmail.com.
