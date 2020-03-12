Lake Havasu City’s Top Brass Quintet will present a free concert as part of the Community Presbyterian Concert Series. Their performance will be on Saturday, March 21, at 6 pm. The church is located at 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd. (southeast corner of Chemehuevi & Saratoga)
The concert will include a wide variety of exciting musical styles including classical, sacred, folk songs, Dixieland, patriotic favorites, and a Sousa march.
The Top Brass Quintet was founded in 2002 by tuba player and musical director Doug Los. The other members are Dante Marinelli and Gary Silvey on trumpet, Craig Schreiber on euphonium, and Steve Sinkey on trombone. The concert on March 21 will be free admission with an opportunity for a free will offering/donation. For further information, or bookings, contact Doug Los at 928-680-0743.
