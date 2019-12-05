Travel Writer Roger Naylor will visit Lake Havasu City next week on a promotional tour for his book, “Arizona State Parks.”
The entire story of Arizona can be told through its award-winning system of state parks. In his new book, award-winning travel writer Naylor highlights Lake Havasu State Park writing, “Lake Havasu State Park defines the state’s West Coast. The look, the feel, the attitude is all there.”
Naylor will make a public presentation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Mohave County Library’s Lake Havasu City branch (1770 McCulloch Blvd. N). Based on his new book, “Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State” (University of New Mexico Press, 2019), his talk will explore the scenic wonders, rich history, and recreational opportunities contained within the Arizona state park system.
Naylor is one of Arizona’s premier travel writers. In 2018, he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. His work appears most weeks in the Arizona Republic. His other appearances in the city are listed at: https://www.golakehavasu.com/Roger_Naylor_Book_Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.