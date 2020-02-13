Magician Greg VanHolsbeck will perform his one-man magic show, “Close Quarters: An Intimate Magic Experience,” today at The KAWS, 2144 N. McCulloch Blvd. VanHolsbeck has been studying and performing magic for 16 years. Seating will be limited to 20 guests per show, to ensure that everyone will have a great view and allow for audience interaction. The show starts at 5 p.m and tickets are $20-30. Tickets must be purchased through gvmagic.com.
VanHolsbeck offers ‘Intimate Magic Experience’
- Today's News-Herald
