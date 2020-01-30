The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 35th annual Winterfest street festival, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9. The event features hundreds of craft, information, commercial and food vendors nestled on McCulloch Boulevard between Acoma Boulevard and Smoketree Avenue.
The event schedule is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live bands will play in the beer garden located in the newly built “Yard City” located at 2101 McCulloch Blvd both Saturday and Sunday. Main attractions include The Borrowers and The Riptides.
For information, email nikin@havasuchamber.com or call 928-855-4115.
