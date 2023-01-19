The Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival is relocating to Lake Havasu City. It’s the 10th year for the festival, which was held previously at Davis Camp in Bullhead City. The festival begins Saturday, March 25, and gates open at 10 a.m. The music starts at 11.
The event features big names in the blues and blues-rock scene, including saxophonist Jimmy Carpenter, guitarist Jay Gordon and Blues Venom, and the Sandy Haley Band. Returning artists include Catbone, Tiffany Lynn.
Kenny Williams and the Stomp Down Riders are a new addition to the festival. The Los Angeles-based band is fronted by Kenny “Big Daddy” Williams. Also performing is Until the Sun, a female-fronted alt-blues/rock quartet. Sanford Cohn from KBXX will emcee the event.
Advance tickets are now on sale for $25. They are $35 at the gate. For information, call 760-963-4994 or visit woodystock.info.
