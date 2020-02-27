Featured during the first Friday of each month, First Friday turns McCulloch Boulevard into a hub for local artists and performers. This month’s theme is “Shamrockin’.” Young artists are being featured this month, including painter Katie Prielipp, Brandon Larson and Aiden Larson of Purple Cow Artistry, photographers Brenna Norton and Geoffrey Norton, and Addy Smith and RJ Smith of Tandem Adventure Co. First Friday is March 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, visit FirstFridayHavasu.com.
