The story of Samuel Bateman’s arrest made national news last September, when the leader of a small sect of followers in the FLDS-based community of Colorado City became the focus of a federal human trafficking investigation. But the story may have begun as early as four years ago.
Bateman was accused of attempting to convince his own 14-year-old daughter to engage in a sexual, marital relationship with him in early 2019. The accusation came in an order of protection filed in Mohave Superior Court, and subsequent divorce by former wife Lydia Burnham that year.
Evidence from those proceedings is scheduled to be disposed of next Wednesday, as per court procedure, even as Bateman now awaits trial in U.S. District Court on dozens of federal offenses related to the alleged trafficking of minors for sex throughout multiple states.
Burnham, also formerly of Colorado City, requested an order of protection against Bateman in February of 2019, in a motion filed by Kingman-based attorney Charles Seyffer. Burnham is the mother of Bateman’s daughter and two of his sons. According to Seyffer, Bateman’s alleged proclivity toward minors may have begun with his own teenage daughter at that time.
“On Feb. 13, 2019, (Bateman) told the mother and her daughter that they ‘belonged to him’, and that he intended to marry his daughter,” Seyffer said. “Thereafter, there were multiple incidents of violence between the (Burnham and Bateman), in which the father acted angrily to (Burnham’s) refusal to approve his plan to have sexual, marital relations with their daughter.”
According to court records, Bateman’s daughter was 14 years old at the time of that incident.
Burnham’s motion for an order of protection was approved in North Canyon Consolidated Court on Feb. 25, 2019. At that time, Bateman was prohibited from having any contact with Burnham or his daughter. But even afterward, Seyffer said that Bateman may have attempted to use his sons to maintain contact with his daughter, and may have asked a family friend to send letters to his daughter on his behalf.
“(Burnham) believes that she has written letters to her daughter, at (Bateman’s) request, attempting to persuade her that her father’s incestuous desires are divinely inspired and consistent with the family’s moral and religious beliefs,” Seyffer said in 2019.
According to court documents, Bateman was later seen by witnesses as he spoke with her daughter after at least one horse-riding excursion at a Colorado City ranch property. And, Seyffer said, Burnham believed that footprints around her property in following weeks may have been left by Bateman, who she said may have been watching her daughter from outside of their residence.
In April of 2019, Burnham allegedly discovered that her daughter was in possession of a mobile phone, which she believed to have been given to her daughter by Bateman for the purpose of maintaining contact with her in violation of her order of protection.
Seyffer said that evidence in the case, which is scheduled to be sold or disposed of by Mohave County court officials on Wednesday, would ultimately prove that Bateman had attempted repeatedly to convince his daughter to engage in a sexual and marital relationship with him.
After the dissolution of Bateman’s marriage to Burnham, court records show that Bateman was ordered to pay $1,271.50 per month in child support.
