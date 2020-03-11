• Commissioned in 1916 as a superdreadnought battleship
• Nearly half of the casualties at Pearl Harbor occurred aboard the USS Arizona, with 1,177 crewmen killed during the surprise attack by the Japanese.
• Most of the bodies of those killed aboard the ship were never recovered. It is considered a war grave.
• The USS Arizona was one of 18 ships sunk or run aground during the attack. The target ship USS Utah is the only other ship that remains in the harbor where it sank.
• The USS Arizona had nearly 1.5 million gallons of fuel when it was hit. Almost 70 years later the ship still continues to spill up to 9 quarts of oil into the harbor each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.