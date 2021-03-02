Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods told the Board of Supervisors that 2020 was a rough year. Covid restrictions limited group sized and forced nearly all the events at the fairgrounds to be canceled for most of the year – including the Home and Garden Show, the Fourth of July, and the Mohave County Fair.
“2020 was a wash,” he said.
Woods said prior to the coronavirus pandemic the county fairgrounds were booked solid with events every single weekend of the calendar year. But when the virus hit he said all events had to be canceled and refunded.
“The major thing we did get accomplished was working with the (Health Department) on being able to build plans to have events,” Woods said. “That is the reason we are starting to have events right now.”
Wood’s said the fairgrounds has had about four events as it gets back up and running. He claimed the fairgrounds has had a total of 10,000 people come through without a single case of covid traced back to their events.
Woods specifically touted a pair of youth livestock auctions at the fairgrounds, which he said are now being used as a covid-era model by fairgrounds throughout Arizona. He said one of the auctions, at the end of October, broke the county record for size with “almost 800 head” eclipsing the previous Mohave County record of 238 head at a livestock auction in 1968.
Woods also told the board that major events like the Home and Garden Show and the County Fairgrounds are expected to be back in 2021. He also mentioned half a dozen other events that are scheduled or in the works for the next couple months.
