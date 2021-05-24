The Lake Havasu City Police Department has faced, and planned for similar concerns over the past several years. The department has seen several retirements over the past several years, and at least two more are expected within the next five years. Among those future retirees will be Chief of Police Dan Doyle, who has served with the department since 1988.
“Each retirement brings some kind of loss to the department, since we are losing valuable experience and knowledge,” said Lake Havasu City Police Lt. Kirk Cesena. “We had several retirements in the last five years, and succession planning long before these retirements helped with training new employees to fill those roles.”
Although experience and knowledge is always valuable, Cesena says another officer is trained and ready to take over a role before another officer retires.
The police department recently hired officers from areas such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas – and according to Cesena, more municipal police officers appear to be willing to move to a rural community such as Havasu. With a new pay structure, Cesena says the department remains competitive statewide with other police agencies.
“The decision for an experienced officer to move to Havasu involves many factors,” Cesena said. “Factors such as the cost of housing, family dynamics, weather, employment for children and spouses, as well as educational opportunities also come into play.”
As Pilafas seeks to encourage interest among the city’s youth for careers in the fire department, the Police Department has long been doing the same.
“We invest heavily in our Explorer program and in the school system,” Cesena said. “This allows the younger generation to gain knowledge about the police department at an early age. Oftentimes, these individuals will work in the jail and other various jobs in the police department, where they gain the skills and knowledge to become a police officer.”
According to Cesena, the police department employs 80 authorized positions, with four vacancies in the department’s ranks. Those vacancies are expected to be filled later this year, with future graduations from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center.
