The White House Office of Management and Budget is starting its process to revise the standards for how it distinguishes between a metropolis and a micropolis.
OMB put out a public notice and request for comment on Jan. 19 and will continue collecting comments through March 19. A final decision is expected to be made by OMB by June 19. The public notice states that the office has used the metropolitan area program for 70 years and revises its standards for what constitutes a metro once per decade. Those standards were last revised in 2010.
In 2018 the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee was charged with reviewing the current standards and making recommendations for how best to update them. That committee includes representatives from multiple federal agencies that produce the statistics that are reported using this framework.
The Committee has recommended a total of six changes to the program, but the most pertinent to Mohave County is their recommendation to increase the minimum population for the largest urban area in an MSA from 50,000 to 100,000. If approved, that change would reclassify the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area from a metropolis to a micropolis. The changes would go into effect in January 2023.
OMB is not obligated to adopt the recommendations of the committee, and it will also take into account all public comments that it receives.
The public notice advises that OMB’s review process does not take into account any nonstatistical uses of its data and said designations such as an MSA are not designed for use in program funding formulas. Rather, it is meant to be used as a framework for agencies to collect and distribute statistics using the same geographic boundaries so that statistics for any particular area match up regardless of what agency collects the data.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce various federal agencies and non-government agencies do use that information in a variety of “nonstatistical” ways, however, including making decisions about funding.
OMB is still accepting online public comments on this proposal through March 19. To comment go to www.regulations.gov, then type “OMB-2021-0001” with the quotation marks into the search bar. That will bring up a copy of the public notice and a “comments” link where people can submit their input.
