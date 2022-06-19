A final decision is expected on the salaries of Mohave County constables next week, after years of debate among the county’s governing board.
The position of constable has existed under Arizona statute for more than a century, and constables have served Arizona counties for even longer, when the state was once part of the New Mexico Territory. Members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors have called the position “antiquated,” and questioned the necessity of five constables to serve court paperwork in each of the county’s five supervisory districts - especially when that same function is performed by deputies of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Because the position was created under Arizona statute, the county can’t eliminate the position under its own ordinance. But solutions have been offered in recent weeks, including the elimination of all but one constable’s position in Mohave County, pay cuts and the possible use of private process servers to perform the constables’ duties at a lower cost.
But according to the constables, their duties allow county deputies to focus on criminal process, while constables continue to serve Mohave County justices of the peace.
Although the majority of documents served by county constables may be civil, some of the recipients of those documents are not. According to Lake Havasu City Constable Martin Standsberry, he often relies on support from other constables - and occasionally deputies of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office - when serving evictions in his district.
“We do a lot of planning in advance,” Standsberry said. “We talk to the plaintiffs beforehand about dogs on the property, criminal history and possible weapons in the household. We receive two weeks of training from the Arizona Constables Association, and we’re trained on the civil side of serving court documents. Sometimes, the police department has called me and asked what to do in those situations.”
And those situations have sometimes ultimately put Stansberry, his constables and county deputies at risk.
When it goes wrong
In August 2020, a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to serve civil court documents at the Pocahontas Drive home of 39-year-old Ronald Chipman. It was paperwork that Standsberry would have served himself, had he not been sick that week.
The incident escalated when Chipman allegedly brandished a rifle in the deputy’s direction. The deputy retreated, according to later statements by law enforcement officials, with Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lake Havasu City Police officers soon called to the scene. The incident led to a four-hour standoff between Chipman and law enforcement, during which an exchange of gunfire took place. Chipman was killed during that confrontation.
In November of that year, Standsberry and another of the county’s constables were called to a Havasu address to serve a notice of eviction to 47-year-old Jeremy Chelgren. The attempt led to a confrontation, during which Chelgren allegedly threw items including a hammer at constables at the scene. Chelgren was ultimately subdued by Lake Havasu City Police officers, and taken into custody.
Chelgren was again arrested three months later, in a series of alleged arsons that took place throughout Havasu in February 2021.
Last month, Standsberry said that a party in another civil dispute had thrown a butcher’s knife at a Kingman constable during an attempted service.
A lot of ground to cover
Stansberry’s precinct spans from Bill Williams River, south of Havasu, to the Oatman area. It’s a lot of ground to cover, and serving that territory means relying on assistance from other constables.
“We’re on a salary, so it doesn’t cost the county anything extra for one of us to provide assistance to another,” Stansberry said. “But it does cost more in gas mileage.”
According to Standsberry, the county reimburses constables for their travels at a rate of $0.56 per mile. Standsberry’s Chevy Tahoe gets 14 miles per gallon in gas mileage, he said - and that $0.56 serves him far less than an increase in pay might otherwise provide.
Stansberry has said that county constables have received only a 2.5% pay increase over the past decade; and that constables’ median salaries remain below the average for counties throughout the state. Meanwhile, cost of living estimates have risen 30% throughout the past 10 years.
The strain of transportation costs could be alleviated, however, with another suggestion posed by county supervisors earlier this month. Supervisors have suggested the possibility of maintaining or reducing constables’ current pay, while providing each with county vehicles to perform their duties, rather than their own personal transportation.
And while Standsberry says that such may alleviate his own financial burden in performing his duties, that burden is ultimately transferred to Mohave County taxpayers.
“I believe they said it would cost the county about $13,000 per year to provide us with cars,” Standsberry said. “It adds up from a county standpoint, but not from a taxpayer’s standpoint. As a taxpayer, I don’t understand it.”
Bishop: Legal risk to county should be addressed too
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, who is herself a former Mohave County Constable, says she believes that constables’ salaries should be lowered, and that each should be assigned a county vehicle in their duties.
“I’m not sure if the rest of the board agrees with me,” Bishop said. “But I want the constables driving county vehicles. Right now, I’m worried about possible liability issues if there’s an accident involving the constables … I’m concerned about where we are. We should lower the salary, with no mileage reimbursement, and provide them with county vehicles.”
Although Bishop says the job can occasionally be dangerous for the county’s constables, Mohave County still remains small enough in population that the constables’ positions remain equivalent to “part time” employment.
“The amount they have to travel might result in a full day’s work,” Bishop said. “But it’s a balancing act. I did a lot of busy work in the office while I was constable … but if I didn’t have anything to serve, which was often, I would help with bailiff duties (at Mohave County Justice Court). There were times when I didn’t have to go in at all.”
According to Bishop, constables may rely on assistance from local police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in any situation that may be deemed hazardous.
“According to the sheriff’s office, they’ve received minimal backup,” Bishop said. “(The sheriff’s office) has told me that they’ve assisted the constables on seven occasions this year - three times for animal-related calls, and four calls for assistance when nobody answered the door.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on constables’ salaries at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman. Under Arizona statute, constables’ salaries may only be readjusted again in the June before a general election - four years from this week.
