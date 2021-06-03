As the City Council and County Board of Supervisors consider updating their building and fire codes to the 2018 versions, Havasu’s Building Division Manager Jeff Thuneman and Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh have both warned that an outdated building code could negatively affect its rating from the Insurance Services Offices. Walsh said the ISO has told the county its Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule will likely increase if its building code is more than 5 years past the date it was published.
Walsh told the Supervisors on May 7 that the county currently has a commercial rating of three and a residential rating of four, but expects its rating to increase to nine — 10 being the worst rating — if the code is not updated. Thuneman told the City Council on May 25 the city’s current rating of 3 is also expected to increase to nine.
Walsh said that, in general, a lower rating correlates to lower home insurance rates.
He said the ISO’s rating also impacts the Community Rating System used by FEMA, which in turn can affect flood insurance. Walsh said an increase would likely result in a 5 percent to 10 percent increase for flood insurance in the county.
The Community Rating System also influences flood control grants, Walsh said.
“Over the past 10 years Mohave County Flood Control has received over $5,600,000 in grant funds,” Walsh said. “Those opportunities could be affected by a higher CRS rating.”
