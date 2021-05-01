Havasu will have another service dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled visitors and residents get around town called Flex. Flex will provide curb-to-curb service for such riders – picking them up at their home and transporting them to their final destination.
“This service will compliment fixed route service by providing accessible rides to individuals who cannot get to the bus stops or fixed route areas,” Cipres said.
Flex will use ADA compliant vans and SUVs. Cipres said a Flex vehicles will also be able to step in to provide rides for people in need of an ADA vehicle if the city’s backup bus – which is not ADA compliant – is needed to run a fixed route.
