Update: Mohave Community College officials say a person has been arrested. All employees and students are safe, the college said in a Facebook post. Officials are still telling people to stay off campus. No further information was offered.
Earlier: KINGMAN -- Authorities have confirmed there is an active shooter on the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Department confirmed the reports but said the situation is "extremely active" and didn't have any details.
MCC spokesman James Jarman said the sheriff's department is on scene. Employees and students have been ordered to stay in their classrooms. Employees reported hearing gunshots, he said.
