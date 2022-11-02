KINGMAN -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Department says rumors about a possible school shooting in Kingman led to the arrest of a 13-year-old middle school student.
According to a sheriff's department news release, deputies were notified Tuesday morning about a school shooting threat by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School. The parent told deputies his student was passed a note by another student while riding the bus after school. The note said he was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself.
Detectives contacted the suspect student's parents the boy told deputies he wasn't serious about the statement and had no intention of following through with the threat. The notes were booked as evidence and the boy was arrested on a class 3 felony charge of making a terrorist threat, the sheriff's department said. Detectives said the student did not have access to any weapons.
