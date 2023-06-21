BULLHEAD CITY — Police are investigating a drowning Tuesday night on the Colorado River.
Emergency crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Riverside Casino boat dock on the Nevada side of the river, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman. A 14-year-old girl from Downey, Calif., was rescued from the water after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube between the piling of the Laughlin Bridge.
Witnesses reported that the juvenile was riding on an inflatable raft that was being towed by a personal watercraft, she said. The girl was tossed off the tube and the PWC also capsized. CPR was immediately administered.
The victim was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
Impairment or negligent operation do not appear to be factors in this accident, Fromelt said. The PWC was personally owned, and the operator was experienced. The victim was wearing a life vest. No other injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation.
