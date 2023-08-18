Lake Havasu High School had a lockdown Friday morning and a juvenile has been arrested, according to the school.
Students told the News-Herald an announcement went out around 10:30 a.m. telling staffs to secure the buildings. Later, a text message went out to parents saying a juvenile entered the campus and was quickly identified and taken into custody by police.
According to Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni, a 16-year-old out-of-state resident use used to be a local resident was visiting friends and decided to attend a class at the high school. He is not a student. He was arrested for trespassing and police said there was no threat of violence or other criminal acts.
Blame all the school shootings of children
3...2...1... Blame Biden!
this is very stupid. Lock everything down when there is no danger? WHAT??? How dumb is the high school...
