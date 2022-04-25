Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Circle K on the Parker Strip is about to be $1 million richer.
According to Powerball officials, a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Circle K at 8861 Riverside Drive in Parker. The winning ticket matched the five numbers for Saturday, April 23, but did not match the red Powerball to hit the jackpot. The winning numbers were 10, 39, 47, 49, 56 with Powerball 8. The winner has not been identified.
Because nobody claimed the jackpot, it rolled over to $421 million for Monday night’s drawing.
Also over the weekend, a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Safeway in Fort Mohave. The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number.
Friday’s Mega Million’s drawing also had a winning ticket sold along the Colorado River. A $30,000 winning ticket was sold at Big AZ Market in Bullhead City.
Saturday’s win comes about six months after a Lake Havasu City family hit it big in the Mega Millions contest. The three winners, a man his wife and her brother, won $108 million after purchasing a ticket at the Desert Martini bar on McCulloch Boulevard. They took home $75.2 million as part of a lump sum cash option. They chose to stay anonymous, according to Lottery officials.
For information on redeeming lottery tickets, call 1-800-499-3798.
