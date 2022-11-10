Update: Former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher Samantha Peer, who resigned from her position after Lake Havasu Unified School District officials became aware of her Only Fans account, released a video statement Friday afternoon.
In the video, Peer says she resigned after being placed on paid administrative leave and probation due to her online activity. Peer said after news stories were published on Thursday evening, she started getting unwanted attention from the public. She also said her gym membership was canceled because of the public response.
Peer also says in the video that she started relying on additional income from OnlyFans because of low teacher salaries at Lake Havasu City schools.
"It got to a point where our family was not able to survive on our two teachers' income."
Clarification: Former Thunderbolt teacher Samantha Peer said in a video statement posted to social media that she was not fired by Lake Havasu Unified School District but instead resigned “under pressure” after the district placed her on paid administrative leave and probation pending investigation. The story has been updated.
Two teachers are no longer workingin the Lake Havasu Unified School District after one of them allegedly filmed inappropriate content on school grounds and posted the videos to a social media account where she shares explicit content.
According to a LHUSD human resources report, eighth grade Thunderbolt Middle School science teacher Samantha Peer resigned from the district on Oct. 31 and her husband, fourth grade Nautilus Elementary teacher Dillon Peer, was let go on Nov. 4.
While the district did not provide a reason for the termination, Samantha Peer appears to maintain an explicit online OnlyFans account that also features her husband, Dillon. OnlyFans is a subscription based social media site where users can sell and purchase content including explicit adult content. Peer also allegedly posted the explicit material on other social media sites like Reddit.
It’s not clear how, but students at the middle school were able to find Peer’s account and started circulating images from it amongst themselves.
On Monday, Nov. 7 an email was sent out by Thunderbolt administration alerting parents that students had been sharing explicit material with each other.
“The images depicted did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD,” the email reads.
According to eighth grade parent Alea Bilski, Peer’s explicit account, which uses an alias, was linked to on her non-alias social media pages.
“If it was ‘just’ an Only Fans account I wouldn’t be as upset because then that would 100% be on the kids’ parents, but this was public and an easy Google search to find everything,” Bilski said.
Along with being upset that Peer was allegedly taking photos in her classroom for the explicit account, Bilski says she is also upset with the way Thunderbolt and the school district let parents know about the situation.
Bilski says her daughter came home from school and told her about Peer after hearing about it from staff. Bilski says she posted on Facebook asking if anyone knew about the situation and it was only after her post blew up that the school sent parents the Nov. 7 email.
Andrea Helart, communications and community outreach coordinator for the district, says LHUSD is not able to comment on personnel matters.
The story has caught the attention of television news stations in Phoenix who attempted to speak with Peer but she declined. Today’s News Herald attempted to reach Peer for comment over her Facebook but as of press time she has not responded.
(3) comments
Wasn’t cameras in classrooms a campaign issue?
If there were cameras in the classroom this probably wouldn’t be a topic today…
Only if the cameras recorded 24/7, even when school was not in session, and only if the district paid someone to review all of the footage.
Unless it's a hidden cam, it'd be easy enough to shoot their PORN around it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.