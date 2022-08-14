YUCCA —Two people were killed late Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle crash near Milepost 23 around 11:09 p.m.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for our E-NEWSLETTER to continue reading.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
YUCCA —Two people were killed late Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle crash near Milepost 23 around 11:09 p.m.
Milepost 23 is about 14 miles east of the Lake Havasu City turnoff.
Two people were killed in the wreck, but DPS officials didn’t provide any other information about the accident, including the identities of the people involved.
Because of the accident, the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed for several hours.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.