Two young Mohave County ambassadors returned from their trip to England with more than a few stories.

At the London Bridge Rotary Club’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, club members heard from two local Mohave County students about their month-long excursion to London funded by the community service club. The two young women, Hayley Bartel of Lake Havasu City and Mallory Moss of Bullhead City, were enthusiastic in telling the club all about the history and culture they were exposed to while spending July across the pond.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.