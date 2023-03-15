TOPOCK — Two freight trains derailed about 55 miles apart in Mohave County late Wednesday night.
Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a train carrying corn syrup derailed on the Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway tracks along Interstate 40, just north of Exit 9 at the interchange for Lake Havasu City.
About six hours later, 10 empty cars were derailed at the Kingman Industrial Park near Highway 66 and Castlerock Road.
No injuries were reported in either incident. The causes of the incidents were under investigation, but they came after a large storm swept through the Tri-State area late Wednesday afternoon.
According to Anita Mortenson, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, there were hazardous materials on board the train near Topock, but no spills have been reported.
Mortensen said weather conditions and flooding made it difficult for responding agencies to make it to the scene.
The crash site can’t be accessed from the highway, said Lena Kent BNSF spokesperson.
The dirt area just of exit 9 was officially designated as the command post in the initial response. Multiple agencies responded, including Desert Hills Fire District, Mohave County Sheriffs Office, and San Bernardino Fire Department.
“There’s no ETA on when it will be cleaned up, but for now both tracks are closed,” Kent said. “We invest a lot in our infrastructure to make sure our trains make it safely to their destination. About 99.99% of our shipments arrive safely. When this happens, we work closely with first responders to assess the situation and deal with any potential hazards as they arise.”
A Bell Aircraft 407GXi helicopter owned by Classic Air Medical was flown in due to vehicles being unable to get through the flooded wash near the railroad tracks, according to a reporter on the scene and Flightradar24, a live air traffic website.
The helicopter took off from Valley View Medical Center and landed at the scene at 10:49 p.m. according to Flightradar24 tracking. The helicopter took flight again at 11:10 p.m. and headed northwest, landing at Valley View Medical Center at approximately 11:40 p.m. Mortensen was not advised of any injuries but referred confirmation of patients to BNSF.
The NTSB is not opening an investigation at this time, said NTSB Public Affairs Specialist Sarah Taylor Sulick. The cause of the derailment is being investigated by the U.S. DOT Federal Railroad Association and BNSF.
In Kingman, Kingman Fire Department personnel responded first before Northern Arizona Fire Chief Dennis Hoke responded shortly before 2 am.
Hoke said the derailment occurred within the Kingman Airport Industrial Park, across from the Love’s depot.
“I talked to the engineer and the conductor who were incredibly uncooperative in providing any information,” Chief Hoke said. “Finally, I was able to get ahold of the trainmaster who told me that it was 10 cars that were derailed, they were all empty and that the hazardous material that was on the train had not derailed and they had actually disconnected and pulled the hazmat (cars) away from the derailed cars.”
The derailments come amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio and a string of derailments since then, including ones in Michigan, Alabama and other states.
(3) comments
Traffic conditions along the I40 would seem appropriate, or is it just me?
Train derailment the new covid !
Where can we get up to the minute info?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.