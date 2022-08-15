London Bridge Days: Make way for the Parade

Gadsden Elementary School District’s marching band plays “All About That Bass” at Saturday’s London Bridge Days Parade.

 Christina Calloway/News-Herald photo

The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced details for the 51st annual London Bridge Days Parade.

 The parade will be Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is "Life is Better at the Lake”.

