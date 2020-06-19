The Mohave County Health Department reported 29 new virus cases on Friday evening, making the county's total 719 cases. No new deaths were reported.
Three of the cases are in Lake Havasu City. Two are recovering at home and linked to another case. One is 0-10 and the other is 90+. The third case is 20-29, and the case remains under investigation.
Fifteen of the new cases are in Bullhead City. One person, 80-89, is hospitalized. Eleven are recovering at home and linked to another case. Of those cases, two are 20-29, one is 30-39, one is 40-49, three are 50-59, one is 70-79, one is 80-89, and the remaining two are 90+. The three other Bullhead City cases are still under investigation. One is 20-29, another is 50-59, and the last one is 90+.
Nine cases are in Kingman. All of them are recovering at home and linked to another case. One is 20-29, another is 60-69, one is 70-79, four are 80-89 and two are 90+.
Two of the new cases are in "North County," a designation that includes smaller Mohave County communities. Both cases are under investigation. One is 30-39 and the other is 70-79.
There are now 130 positive cases in Havasu (including 11 deaths), 281 in Kingman (including 41 deaths), 23 cases in North County, and 285 in Bullhead City (including 18 deaths). There has been a total of 70 deaths.
