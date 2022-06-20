Three people were arrested Sunday night after a reported drive-by shooting in Kingman.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested an unidentified 16-year-old boy, and two adults involving a shooting that reportedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Anson Smith Road and White Cliffs Road in Kingman.
According to a sheriff's department news release, an investigation of the shooting showed that three people had been involved in a fight on Saturday in the 3100 block of N. Stockton Hill Rd. They agreed to meet the next day to resolve their differences, and according to the release, the 16-year-old fired multiple rounds upon arriving to the meeting. They continued firing rout the victims as they drove away, the sheriff's department said.
By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled but investigators found the suspect vehicle abandoned in a vacant lot in the 3600 block of N. Willow Rd.
Deputies eventually tracked down two of the suspects: The unidentified minor and Juan Ipina-Roads, 20, of Kingman. A search warrant related to the investigation was se4rved at an address in the 3400 block of N. Stockton Hill Rd, where Ali Ayad Almayahi, 20, of Kingman, was also arrested.
The 16-year-old was booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspected charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Ipina-Rodas was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and drive-by shooting.
Ayad-Almayahi was booked on charges of hindering prosecution, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
