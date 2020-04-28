EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story identified all four new confirmed coronavirus cases as Kingman residents, based on information sent by the Mohave County Health Department. The Health Department sent an updated press release correctly identifying where the new cases are located.
Three more people have died of coronavirus in Kingman, according to the Mohave County Health Department, bringing the death toll in Mohave County to seven. Four more positive cases were also confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Nursing staff was notified Tuesday afternoon of the deaths, and the county reports that all patients were in the 65+ age range.
The first reported death is a new case, epidemiologically linked to another case, and is the 101st confirmed case in the county. The other two were both previously identified as a confirmed positive case and both are epidemiologically-linked to another case.
One of the four additional cases is a Lake Havasu City resident in the 65 + age range and hospitalized.
Three of the four additional cases are Kingman residents. One Kingman patient is in the age range of 65+, hospitalized and epidemiologically-linked to another case. The other two Kingman cases are recovering at home in isolation and are also epidemiologically-linked to another case. One person is in the 55-64 age range and the other is 65+.
There are now 105 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County, with 30 positive confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City (including three deaths), 64 in Kingman, (including four deaths) and 11 cases in Bullhead City.
As of April 28 at 9 a.m., the Mohave County website said 1,092 tests have been performed, with 943 of them returning negative for coronavirus. Of the tests taken, 49 results are pending.
