Three more people have died of coronavirus in Kingman, according to the Mohave County Health Department, bringing the death toll in Mohave County to seven.
Nursing staff was notified Tuesday afternoon of the deaths, and the county reports that all patients were in the 65+ age range.
The first reported death is a new case, epidemiologically linked to another case, and is the 101st confirmed case in the county. The other two were both previously identified as a confirmed positive case and both are epidemiologically-linked to another case.
There are now 29 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including three deaths, 61 in Kingman, with a total of four deaths there (including the three latest) and 11 cases in Bullhead City.
As of April 28 at 9 a.m., the Mohave County website said 1,092 tests have been performed, with 943 of them returning negative for coronavirus. Of the tests taken, 49 results are pending.
