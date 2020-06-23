Mohave County reported an additional 31 positive cases of coronavirus and three coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday night. The new numbers come a day after the county announced its highest single-day gain in positive cases, with 66 cases reported Monday.
Of the 31 cases reported Tuesday, 21 are in the Bullhead City area, four are in Lake Havasu City, three are in Kingman, and three are in communities in the northern portion of the county. The Havasu cases include a person between the ages of 11 and 19, two people between 20 and 29 years old, and one person between 40 and 49. All of those cases are under investigation, the health department said.
The deaths involved three Bullhead City residents. Two of the patients were in their 80s and one was in their 90s.
Mohave County has had a total of 848 cases and 76 deaths. There have been 157 confirmed cases and 11 deaths in Havasu, 292 cases and 41 deaths in Kingman, 371 cases and 23 deaths in Bullhead City, and 28 cases in the northern communities.
Mohave County considers 348 of those cases to be recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.