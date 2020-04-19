A third person has died in Lake Havasu City from coronavirus, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The person has not been identified, but health officials say they were older than 65 and had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center. The case was not epidemiologically linked to another case, nor was it travel related, the county health department said.
There have been 55 positive cases confirmed in Mohave County. Three deaths have been reported, all of them in the Lake Havasu City area. There are 20 confirmed cases in Havasu, 30 in Kingman and five in Bullhead City.
Arizona had reported 4,929 cases and 184 deaths as of Sunday morning.
