Two adults and two infants suffered burns and various injuries Wednesday morning after a boat caught on fire near Branson's Resort on the Parker Strip.
According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Cindy Bachman, the report of a boat on fire was made at 9:14 a.m. near Emerald Cove Resort. The reporting party stated they saw a boat on fire on the water, near the Arizona side.
Buckskin Fire Department was dispatched to Branson's Resort at 9:16 a.m. The boat was fully engulfed and drifting toward docks and other vessels, Fire Chief Troy Maloney said.
Their fire boat was on scene to take care of the fire. Two ambulances, the chief officer, one fire engine, La Paz County Sheriff's Department and two helicopters also responded to the scene.
Two adults and two infants suffered injuries. One adult was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with a leg fracture, laceration to the face, and a neck burn.
Another adult suffered an ankle burn and ankle fracture. The individual was transported to Maricopa Burn Center in Phoenix with an infant, who suffered burns to the lower extremities, Maloney said.
Another infant was also transported to Maricopa Burn Center with possible inhalation burns, according to Maloney.
All patients are in stable condition, he said.
La Paz County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. The cause has been undetermined officially, but Maloney stated they believe it was a mechanical issue.
This story will be updated with more information as it develops.
