Four people were hospitalized after seven vehicles crashed on State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City near Chenoweth Drive. One of the patients is in serious condition.
According to Sgt. Burns of the Lake Havasu City Police Department, initial investigation of the crash indicates that a driver in the right northbound lane switched lanes, forcing cars in that lane into oncoming traffic.
Department of Public Safety is taking over the accident scene investigation. The highway will be closed for at least another hour, Burns said.
Earlier: Multiple vehicles are involved in an accident on State Route 95 near Chenoweth Drive at Milepost 187. Emergency dispatchers reported several people injured. The highway is being closed to traffic between Lake Drive and Chenoweth Drive as emergency workers respond to the scene. There is no estimated reopening time, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Exactly when will the City Police monitor this piece of highway. The speeds are reaching 70 mph, people are dodging in and out of traffic. People, if you change lanes be aware, a trailer cannot stop on a dime!!! Stopping 20K lbs is not that easy!!
