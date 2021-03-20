A four-vehicle accident shut down traffic on State Route 95 on Saturday morning.
Around 10 a.m., four vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of SR-95 and Swanson Avenue.
According to police, two vehicles had to be towed and only minor injuries were reported.
Normal traffic flow was shut down for 45 minutes, police said.
No other information was available about the incident or cause as of Saturday evening.
