sunday labor day 2.jpg

Boats and personal watercraft congregate near Site Six after Sunday afternoon’s storm caused chaos on the water. 

 Aimee Bowers/Special to Today’s News-Herald

A 4-year-old was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon after heavy winds from Sunday afternoon’s storm capsized a boat near Havasu Landing.

According to Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter J. Pilafas, the Lake Havasu fire boat provided treatment to the child and transported them to the boat launch at Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park. The child was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Their condition wasn’t available as of Sunday evening.

