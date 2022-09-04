A 4-year-old was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon after heavy winds from Sunday afternoon’s storm capsized a boat near Havasu Landing.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter J. Pilafas, the Lake Havasu fire boat provided treatment to the child and transported them to the boat launch at Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park. The child was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Their condition wasn’t available as of Sunday evening.
The storm landed on Lake Havasu City just after 5 p.m. Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 56 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The sudden wind storm appeared to catch boaters off guard, and many struggled to get off the lake as the winds picked up. Emergency dispatchers reported several incidents on the lake. In addition to the 4-year-old, a family of six people were found in the water near an overturned boat on the lake’s north basin, according to dispatchers. All people on the boat were accounted for.
There were also reports of downed power lines, missing trampolines, felled trees and mailboxes, and plenty of debris blocking roadways.
The National Weather Service says Monday will be mostly clear, with a high of 113 and light to moderate winds in the afternoon. Additional rain is possible later in the week, according to forecasters.
