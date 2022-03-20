HAVASU HEIGHTS -- A five-year-old boy was killed Saturday in an off-road accident in Havasu Heights.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, the boy was driving an all-terrain vehicle early Saturday afternoon near the 7500 block of North Sky View Drive when he crashed into a brick wall. The sheriff's department said an investigation revealed the ATV's throttle may have stuck on open and the child was unable to stop it. A family member who was riding a second ATV attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the boy to safety, but was unable to do so. The boy's vehicle crashed through a residential fence and struck a block wall, where it came to a rest. The boy was wearing a helmet. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The crash is still being investigated, but the sheriff's department said there are no criminal violations suspected.
(1) comment
Tragic
