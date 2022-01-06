ALAMO LAKE -- A 63-year-old man was found dead in Alamo Lake in La Paz County on Monday. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, which was assisting the La Paz County Sheriff in a search-and-rescue effort at the lake, the man was found by a dive team around 4 p.m. Monday.
According to a news release, the man had been fishing at the lake and called his wife around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to tell her he had just caught a fish. When he didn't return at nightfall, she called authorities for help. The La Paz County Sheriff's Office obtained assistance from the Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter out of Phoenix.
The helicopter crew located the man's boat, which had capsized, but the man was nowhere to be found.
Boating Safety officers with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to assist in the search on Monday morning. Boats, dive teams and a drone team were used to search the area. He was found beneath the water later Monday afternoon. 
The man's identity hasn't been released by law enforcement. 
 
 
So sad. Wear a life jacket!

