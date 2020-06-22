Mohave County announced 66 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths on Monday. The number is double the county's previous daily record of positive cases.
The county also announced two deaths in the Bullhead City area. Both people were older than 90, according to a news release.
Sixteen of the new cases are in Lake Havasu City, bringing the total cases in Havasu to 153. According to the county, 13 of the Havasu cases are under investigation. Two Havasu cases involve patients between 11 and 19 years old. Three of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 29, four are 30 to 39, one is between 40 and 49, one is 50 to 59, and four are older than 70.
The bulk of the new cases were in Bullhead City. The county said the Bullhead area is home to 42 new cases, bringing the city's total to 350. The county also reported four new cases in Kingman, which has had a total of 289 cases since the pandemic began.
Mohave County Health Department pointed out that the average age of people who have tested positive for the virus is 52 1/2.
"The number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically. Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly," the county said in the news release. "It is vital that people continue to practice Social Distancing and wear masks in public."
There are now a total of 73 deaths and 817 positive cases in Mohave County. Mohave County says 340 of the cases are considered to be recovered.
Arizona was reporting a total of 54,586 cases and 1,342 deaths as of Monday afternoon.
